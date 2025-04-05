Duke Basketball: NPOY Cooper Flagg Enjoys 'Honesty' From Jon Scheyer
It’s been an outstanding season thus far for Cooper Flagg and Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball program, now just a day away from battling the fellow No. 1 seed Houston Cougars at the Final Four in San Antonio's Alamodome.
While the job isn't quite complete, both Flagg and the Blue Devils have received a lot of praise across the past week. And now, the talented freshman has landed a big-time national honor just before the team’s showdown against the Cougars.
On Friday, Flagg was officially awarded AP Player of the Year, becoming just the fourth freshman to ever win the award in its 64-year history.
Flagg defeated Auburn forward Johni Broome in a two-horse race, with the Blue Devil taking home 41 of the 61 votes.
The 6-foot-9 Maine native is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game, leading the Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories.
As Flagg pointed out during the press conference in his honor, he owes some credit to the bond he's built with Scheyer.
"I think it starts with the honesty," Flagg noted about Scheyer's impact on his development in Durham. "Coach Scheyer is always really honest with me. We have a lot of honest conversations, I feel like. That is something that is always important to me."
He becomes the first rookie and first Blue Devil to take home the AP hardware since Zion Williamson in 2018-19. Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis are the only other freshmen to win the award.
Flagg also becomes the eighth Duke basketball player to do so, marking the most by any program. He and Williamson are joined by JJ Redick, Jason Williams, Shane Battier, Elton Brand, Christian Laettner, and Art Heyman as the Blue Devils all-time AP NPOY winners.
At approximately 8:49 p.m. ET Saturday (CBS), Jon Scheyer, Cooper Flagg, and the high-powered Blue Devils face Houston with a spot in the national title bout on the line.
