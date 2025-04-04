Blue Devil Country

Future Duke Basketball Gems Proving Clutch on National Stage

Duke basketball signees Cameron and Cayden Boozer are putting on a show with eyes on a championship.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting signee Cayden Boozer
Duke basketball recruiting signee Cayden Boozer / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just two days after recording a double-double to earn co-MVP honors at the McDonald’s All American Game, Duke basketball recruiting prize and five-star forward Cameron Boozer put together another outstanding performance to kick off his 2025 Chipotle Nationals campaign in Fishers, Ind., on Thursday night.

ALSO READ: Duke Head Coach's Opening Statement at Final Four

But he wasn’t alone. No, his twin brother and fellow Blue Devil commit, five-star guard Cayden Boozer, also showed out in the Columbus High School (Fla.) Explorers' tournament opener.

The Boozers, who combined for 49 points, and their No. 1 seed squad took on No. 9 seed Wasatch Academy (Utah), cruising to a 76-62 victory and punching their ticket to the semifinals.

Cameron Boozer flirted with a triple-double in the win, posting a game-high 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and two steals. He also shot an efficient 8-for-11 from the floor and 5-for-7 from downtown.

Cayden Boozer was prolific as well, pouring in 24 points with seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. He was only slightly less efficient, finishing 9-for-16 from the field, but he delivered a perfect 4-for-4 mark at the charity stripe.

And less than 24 hours later on Friday afternoon, they secured a spot in Saturday's championship game via their 47-45 victory over fellow prep powerhouse Brewster Academy (N.H.). The Explorers ultimately advanced thanks to Cayden Boozer's oh-so-clutch pull-up jumper at the buzzer:

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff enjoy the nation's top-ranked 2025 recruiting class, consisting of the Boozer twins plus two more five-star prospects in Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson and Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nik Khamenia.

ALSO READ: NBA Blue Devil Paolo Banchero Deserves More Hype

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball