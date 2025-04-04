Future Duke Basketball Gems Proving Clutch on National Stage
Just two days after recording a double-double to earn co-MVP honors at the McDonald’s All American Game, Duke basketball recruiting prize and five-star forward Cameron Boozer put together another outstanding performance to kick off his 2025 Chipotle Nationals campaign in Fishers, Ind., on Thursday night.
But he wasn’t alone. No, his twin brother and fellow Blue Devil commit, five-star guard Cayden Boozer, also showed out in the Columbus High School (Fla.) Explorers' tournament opener.
The Boozers, who combined for 49 points, and their No. 1 seed squad took on No. 9 seed Wasatch Academy (Utah), cruising to a 76-62 victory and punching their ticket to the semifinals.
Cameron Boozer flirted with a triple-double in the win, posting a game-high 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and two steals. He also shot an efficient 8-for-11 from the floor and 5-for-7 from downtown.
Cayden Boozer was prolific as well, pouring in 24 points with seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. He was only slightly less efficient, finishing 9-for-16 from the field, but he delivered a perfect 4-for-4 mark at the charity stripe.
And less than 24 hours later on Friday afternoon, they secured a spot in Saturday's championship game via their 47-45 victory over fellow prep powerhouse Brewster Academy (N.H.). The Explorers ultimately advanced thanks to Cayden Boozer's oh-so-clutch pull-up jumper at the buzzer:
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff enjoy the nation's top-ranked 2025 recruiting class, consisting of the Boozer twins plus two more five-star prospects in Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson and Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nik Khamenia.
