Duke Basketball: Darren Harris Puts Eyes on Blue Devil Recruiting Race
The Duke basketball recruiting team isn't yet on tap to host Jordan Smith Jr. for what would be the Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) standout guard's second official visit in Durham. That said, there's reason to believe Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils remain firmly in contention for the coveted talent.
Smith, a five-star prospect entering his senior year as a prep, checked out Duke on an official visit last fall. Plus, two of his former Paul VI Catholic teammates are now Duke basketball rising sophomores in center Patrick Ngongba II and guard Darren Harris.
Speaking of Harris, a sharpshooter who figures to see a bigger role than his limited action as a freshman last go-round, he held a social media Q&A on Monday night. And when asked if Duke will ultimately prevail in the Jordan Smith Jr. sweepstakes, he responded with the following "eyeballs" emoji:
A turbocharged competitor on both ends of the floor, Smith currently ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and has attracted roughly 20 Division I suitors. He was one of the first 2026 preps to receive an offer from the Blue Devils.
On Monday, several outlets reported that Smith has locked in a pair of official visits for his senior year. He'll check out the Arkansas Razorbacks, Sept. 20-21, and the Kentucky Wildcats, Oct. 10-11.
