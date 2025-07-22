Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: Darren Harris Puts Eyes on Blue Devil Recruiting Race

Five-star Duke basketball offer holder Jordan Smith Jr. has scheduled a couple official visits for his senior year.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball wing Darren Harris
Duke basketball wing Darren Harris / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Duke basketball recruiting team isn't yet on tap to host Jordan Smith Jr. for what would be the Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) standout guard's second official visit in Durham. That said, there's reason to believe Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils remain firmly in contention for the coveted talent.

ALSO READ: Priority Blue Devil Target Schedules First Two Official Visits Elsewhere

Smith, a five-star prospect entering his senior year as a prep, checked out Duke on an official visit last fall. Plus, two of his former Paul VI Catholic teammates are now Duke basketball rising sophomores in center Patrick Ngongba II and guard Darren Harris.

Speaking of Harris, a sharpshooter who figures to see a bigger role than his limited action as a freshman last go-round, he held a social media Q&A on Monday night. And when asked if Duke will ultimately prevail in the Jordan Smith Jr. sweepstakes, he responded with the following "eyeballs" emoji:

A turbocharged competitor on both ends of the floor, Smith currently ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and has attracted roughly 20 Division I suitors. He was one of the first 2026 preps to receive an offer from the Blue Devils.

On Monday, several outlets reported that Smith has locked in a pair of official visits for his senior year. He'll check out the Arkansas Razorbacks, Sept. 20-21, and the Kentucky Wildcats, Oct. 10-11.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball