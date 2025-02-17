Duke Basketball Encounters Former Blue Devil on Virginia Bench
Duke basketball tips off its first of three straight games away from home when the Blue Devils (22-3, 14-1 ACC) square off against the Virginia Cavaliers (13-12, 6-8 ACC) at 8 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN). The meeting marks the first time that TJ Power has been on a bench opposite Jon Scheyer and his crew.
Speaking of Virginia's bench, that's where the 6-foot-9 Power has remained since early February. He saw his minutes gradually decline to zero following his third zero-point outing in a row — 10th in 21 outings as a Cavalier, including five early starts, following his 2023-24 Duke rookie campaign.
Power is averaging 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds for Virginia across his 10.4 minutes per appearance, shooting 20.9 percent from the field, 18.8 percent from three, and 8-for-8 at the charity stripe.
As a Blue Devil, the former composite five-star prep out of Worcester Academy (Mass.) came off the bench in 26 games, averaging 2.1 points and 0.7 boards in 7.0 minutes per contest, shooting 33.3 percent from the field, 35.7 percent beyond the arc, and 6-for-7 at the line.
The 2024-25 Blue Devils are 2-1 in bouts, all in ACC play, versus three of the seven transfers from the 2023-24 Duke basketball roster. Most recently, two games after losing on the road to Clemson and Christian Reeves, Scheyer and his squad defeated Stanford and Jaylen Blakes, 106-70, on Saturday.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.