Relentless Duke Basketball Floor General Admits 'A Lot to Clean Up'
Entering the Duke basketball road battle against the Virginia Cavaliers (13-12, 6-8 ACC) at 8 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN), Sion James has been a primary floor general and full-time starter for the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (22-3, 14-1 ACC) since their Dec. 4 home win over now-No. 1 Auburn. Still, the grad transfer has been one of the most overlooked consistent forces as a member of Cooper Flagg & Co.
Meanwhile, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Georgia native has been adding to his consistency as a points-finding bulldozer in crunch time and one of several intimidating defenders in the towering Duke basketball starting lineup.
Moreover, his efficiency as a scorer and distributor has been off the charts of late, highlighted by his 14 points and only three field goal attempts while dishing out out six dimes and only one turnover in Saturday's 106-70 home victory over Stanford.
As the official Duke basketball stats account pointed out, between the Blue Devils' past eight outings, James has recorded 32 assists and only six turnovers, a 5.3 assist/turnover ratio.
"I feel like we've been all right the last two games," James said in the locker room after the Blue Devils tallied their second straight win following a loss at Clemson that snapped their 16-game winning streak, "and we feel like we did good things at Clemson too. It's really about just stacking good days.
"We got a clean up. This wasn't our cleanest game, by far...I'm not going to act like we didn't play well, but we've got a lot to clean up, and we're just going to keep getting better."
