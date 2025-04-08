Duke Basketball Enters Race for Elite Transfer Guard
Over the past few years, the Duke basketball program has welcomed a number of Ivy League transfers. Not all have been high-impact players, with some even being scholarship practice players looking to continue their education and earn a graduate degree in Durham.
Now, it appears the Blue Devil recruiters are interested in adding another name to their Ivy League pipeline. This time, it's one who could have a much bigger impact than those of the past.
On Tuesday, The New York Times’ Adam Zagoria reported on that Duke has joined a shortlist of teams expressing significant interest in Princeton transfer guard Xaivian Lee.
North Carolina, Florida, and St. Johns entered the mix for Lee before Duke, BYU, and Stanford were all reported to also be involved a bit later.
A 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior and two-time All-Ivy League selection, Lee was a full-time starter for the 2024-25 Tigers, averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 36.6 percent beyond the arc.
He provides both a veteran presence and an all-around skillset that could be a big pickup for fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff. Last season’s portal additions signaled Scheyer & Co.'s desire for experience and toughness, and it appears Lee could check both those boxes if he were to end up with the Blue Devils.
