Duke Basketball Eyeing Heralded Shooting Guard Austin Goosby
According to a report from 247Sports recruiting expert Dushawn London on Thursday, the Duke basketball recruiters are on a double-digit list of recent visitors at Melissa High School (Texas) to check out junior shooting guard Austin Goosby.
The others on that list, per London, are BYU, Michigan, SMU, UCLA, Kentucky, Louisville, Kansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, Maryland, and Baylor.
Goosby currently checks in as a four-star prospect. But at No. 37 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound sharpshooter, who has the ability to create open looks for himself via confident handles and smooth moves on the perimeter, sits only 14 spots below the lowest-ranked five-star in the cycle.
As for a timeline in his surging recruitment, it sounds like a commitment is unlikely to come anytime soon.
"I will probably make my decision sometime before my senior year," Austin Goosby told London back in late November. "From now until I make that decision, I'll just look at each school and who continues to reach out and make a family bond."
Meanwhile, the 2026 Duke basketball offer sheet consists of only a handful of targets. And the latest addition to that bunch, Brewster Academy (N.H.) four-star power forward Sebastian Wilkins, is now a prime candidate to reclassify to 2025.
