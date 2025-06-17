Duke Basketball Eyes Nation's Top High School Junior
College coaches have been contacting 2027 talents directly for the first time since Sunday's green light for the cycle. It's no surprise the Duke basketball staff, plus at least one other blueblood and over a dozen more high-majors, have already dialed up the No. 1 overall prospect in James Hubert Blake High School (Md.) forward Baba Oladotun.
The Blue Devils and fellow recruiting juggernaut Kentucky Wildcats headline the suddenly overflowing list of potential and confirmed suitors for the 6-foot-9 five-star phenom. Others in that bunch, as 247Sports' Dushawn London reported on Sunday, include the likes of Tennessee, Arkansas, Baylor, Miami, and Houston.
Baba Oladotun entered the week already boasting over 30 offers. Now, it looks as though the count could wind up reaching or at least approaching the half-century mark for the smooth tempo-generator.
Meanwhile, neither Oladotun nor any other 2027 preps, currently rising high school juniors, have reported an offer from fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew. Yet several, including Oladotun, now appear on the Blue Devils' recent call log.
