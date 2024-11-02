Mystery Insider Enters Prediction for Duke Basketball Target
For the past few days, all seven predictions between the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Rivals FutureCast, and 247Sports Crystal Ball have pointed to Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts prevailing in the Shelton Henderson sweepstakes.
ALSO READ: Blue Devil Alum Scores First Points of Third NBA Season
And on Saturday morning, hours before the Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward's scheduled announcement, incognito national recruiting insider Trilly Donovan posted the following GIF to strengthen that pro-Blue Devil forecast:
Henderson, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound powerful force who currently sits No. 22 overall, No. 5 among small forwards, and No. 2 in Texas on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is down to three finalists in Duke, Louisville, and in-state suitor Texas. He'll announce on the 247Sports YouTube channel at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
Third-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas, a Bellaire High School alum, has powered the Blue Devils' pursuit. That included Henderson's trip to Durham in early October and attendance at Countdown to Craziness in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Scheyer and his crew already boast the nation's No. 1 class on the 2025 trail. The Blue Devils' three commits to date are Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia and the Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star twins and sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer in guard Cayden Boozer and forward Cameron Boozer.
Thirty minutes before Henderson reveals his decision, another 2025 Duke basketball offer holder, Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) four-star guard Acaden Lewis, will announce his college choice. But the expectation is for Lewis, No. 36 overall in the cycle, to pledge his allegiance to a different blueblood in recruiting powerhouse Kentucky.
ALSO READ: Five-Star 2026 Recruit Arrives in Durham for Duke Visit
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.