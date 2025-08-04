Duke Basketball: Five-Star Point Guard Plans to Check Out Blue Devils
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew were not among the first to secure an official visit from Blair Academy (N.J.) standout Deron Rippey Jr., No. 2 among 2026 point guards in the eyes of 247Sports. Nevertheless, the Blue Devils landed in the 6-foot-2, 175-pound five-star's top 12 a couple of weeks ago.
And now, it looks as though the Duke recruiters will get their chance to host the dynamic talent in Durham at some point this fall.
According to a recent report from 247Sports' Dushawn London, Rippey is in the process of scheduling an official visit with the Blue Devils.
He is also planning a tour of Louisville and has already locked in trips to his other 10 finalists: Kentucky (Aug. 1-3), Miami (Aug. 27-29), UNC (Aug. 31-Sept. 2), Alabama (Sept. 12-14), Texas (Sept. 17-19), Syracuse (Sept. 25-27), Indiana (Oct. 17-19), Tennessee (Oct. 23-25), Kansas (Nov. 2-4), and NC State (Nov. 7-9).
Scheyer sat courtside to watch Rippey in action last month in 3SSB grassroots action.
One of nine on the 2026 Duke basketball offer sheet, Deron Rippey Jr. currrently ranks No. 16 overall and No. 1 in New Jersey on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He hopes to choose a winner in his recruitment by the end of this calendar year.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.