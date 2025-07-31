Duke Basketball Pursuing Three Premier 2026 Guards
St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star Brandon McCoy Jr., Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star Jordan Smith Jr., and Melissa High School (Texas) four-star Austin Goosby account for a third of the 2026 preps who have received an offer from fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.
And in the eyes of 247Sports national recruiting expert Adam Finkelstein, all three of those heralded Duke backcourt targets were among the five best combo guards on this year's Nike EYBL grassroots circuit.
Smith, who landed on the Blue Devil wishlist around the same time as McCoy last summer and visited the program back in early November, sits atop that list, which Finkelstein revealed on social media this week.
"One of the most competitive players in the country, who drives winning like no one else," Finkelstein noted about the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Smith. "He's long. He's strong. He's powerful. He's aggressive. He's a terrific defender and rebounder."
Finkelstein placed the 6-foot-4, 185-pound McCoy, who checked out the Blue Devils on an offical visit the same weekend as Smith, at No. 4.
"He's one of the premier defenders and rebounding guards in the entire country," Finklestein said about McCoy. "And he hunts the rim violently in transition, looking to dunk everything."
Goosby, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound sharpshooter who picked up his Duke basketball offer in June and has already scheduled an official visit with the Blue Devils for the first weekend in October, rounds out Finklestein's top five.
"Just a wealth of tools," Finkelstein commented in praising's Goosby's versatile skillset. "He's got size, length, fluidity, great hands, great touch, deceptive vertical athlete, but most of all, a terrific feel for the game."
