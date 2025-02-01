Duke Basketball: Five-Star Prep Visiting 'Dream School' for UNC Game
Prime 2025 Duke basketball target Nate Ament is on an official visit in Durham this weekend. The 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star forward out of Highland School (Va.), sitting No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and nearing a decision in his high-profile recruitment, will be in Cameron Indoor Stadium when the Blue Devils face the visiting UNC Tar Heels at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
ALSO READ: Blue Devils Reject Resurfaced Michael Jordan Comment
But Ament won't be the only potential Blue Devil in the crowd.
On Saturday afternoon, Duke Blue Devils On SI confirmed that Broughton High School (N.C.) five-star sophomore Jordan Page, whose school is roughly a 30-minute drive from Duke, is attending the rivalry clash while on an unofficial visit with Jon Scheyer and his staff.
Page is a 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing checking in at No. 11 overall in the 2027 cycle and No. 2 among North Carolina prospects, according to ESPN.
And the versatile performer has referred to Duke as a "dream school."
Thus far, though, Jordan Page hasn't reported an offer from Scheyer and the Blue Devils. That said, nor has any other 2027 talent.
Meanwhile, Duke basketball hopes to add Nate Ament to its four-deep, top-ranked 2025 recruiting haul. The Blue Devils are in the phenom's top 11, and he is planning to announce his decision at some point in February or March.
ALSO READ: Duke Season Stat Leaders Through Blistering 18-2 Start
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.