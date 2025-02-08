Duke Basketball Forward Remains Out Versus Clemson
Duke basketball graduate forward Mason Gillis did not travel to Syracuse for Wednesday night's 83-54 win over the Orange. He was out with illness. And the 6-foot-6 reserve transfer out of Purdue remains out of commission for Saturday's road bout against the Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC).
The Duke basketball social media team announced Gillis' absence late Saturday afternoon, roughly an hour and a half before the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC) and Tigers tip off in Littlejohn Coliseum at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Once again, the 24-year-old didn't make the trip with the squad.
Across Duke's past six outings, Jon Scheyer's third bunch has been at full strength only once. That coincided with the 87-70 home win over the archrival UNC Tar Heels last Saturday night, as reserve forward Maliq Brown returned from his four-game absence due to a knee injury.
Gillis saw action in all 21 contests prior to his illness. The 2024 Final Four participant — as the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year — is averaging 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game this season, shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from downtown, and 83.3 percent at the foul line.
After facing the Tigers, the Blue Devils will return to Durham and gear up for a home clash against the Cal Golden Bears (12-11, 5-7 ACC) at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).
