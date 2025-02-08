Jon Scheyer Sizzles at Clemson in Duke Basketball Trust Game
If Jon Scheyer had eligibility, the 2010 Duke basketball national champ's 3-point stroke might be worth employing for a few minutes per game. As it is, the 37-year-old, now in his third season at the helm, must settle for exhibitions beyond the arc during cool-down periods in team shootarounds.
Saturday wasn't the first instance that Scheyer, who knocked down 297 threes en route to scoring 2,077 points across four seasons in the Duke basketball backcourt, has proven he's still got the touch from downtown.
But this time, with the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC) watching from the bench in Littlejohn Coliseum ahead of their road showdown against the Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), he made sure to get a nod of trust from his players before sinking one shot after another.
Scheyer drained six in a row from the wing, asking Sion James, Isaiah Evans, Cooper Flagg, Tyrese Proctor, Patrick Ngongba II, and Spencer Hubbard for their trust one at a time beforehand.
After his guys grew bored of watching that, one of them asked him to extend out to the logo instead. So, Scheyer answered the call, swishing his lone attempt before calling it quits: "Alright, I'm done."
Scheyer's Duke basketball machine is looking to extend its nation-leading winning streak to 17 games.
