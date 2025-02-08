Blue Devil Country

Jon Scheyer Sizzles at Clemson in Duke Basketball Trust Game

The Duke basketball treasure is making believers out of his players when it comes to his 3-point prowess.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and forward Cooper Flagg / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

If Jon Scheyer had eligibility, the 2010 Duke basketball national champ's 3-point stroke might be worth employing for a few minutes per game. As it is, the 37-year-old, now in his third season at the helm, must settle for exhibitions beyond the arc during cool-down periods in team shootarounds.

ALSO READ: Ex-Duke Big Man Awaits First-Class Blue Devils at Clemson

Saturday wasn't the first instance that Scheyer, who knocked down 297 threes en route to scoring 2,077 points across four seasons in the Duke basketball backcourt, has proven he's still got the touch from downtown.

But this time, with the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC) watching from the bench in Littlejohn Coliseum ahead of their road showdown against the Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), he made sure to get a nod of trust from his players before sinking one shot after another.

Scheyer drained six in a row from the wing, asking Sion James, Isaiah Evans, Cooper Flagg, Tyrese Proctor, Patrick Ngongba II, and Spencer Hubbard for their trust one at a time beforehand.

After his guys grew bored of watching that, one of them asked him to extend out to the logo instead. So, Scheyer answered the call, swishing his lone attempt before calling it quits: "Alright, I'm done."

Scheyer's Duke basketball machine is looking to extend its nation-leading winning streak to 17 games.

ALSO READ: Blue Devils Dishing Out Dimes at Historic Rate This Season

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball