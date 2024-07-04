Duke Basketball Freshman Catches Fire During Practice
For whatever reason, the Duke basketball social media team has a tendency to post the most captivating highlights of offseason workouts sometime after 11 p.m. ET on a random weeknight. Well, that was once again the case on Wednesday night.
This time, freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel was the show, except for the supporting roles that teammates Tyrese Proctor and Mason Gillis played in cheering on his 3-point exploits in amazement.
In the following Duke basketball post on Instagram, featuring a couple of photos and three separate videos showcasing Knueppel's sharpshooting prowess beyond the arc, the five-star from Wisconsin is seen knocking down a combined 28 threes in 29 attempts:
The 18-year-old Knueppel, who recently received a bump of an inch and 12 pounds on the 2024-25 Duke basketball roster to appear there as a 6-foot-7, 217-pounder, finished 12-for-12 on catch-and-shoot attempts in the first clip. He went 5-for-5 from the right corner, 5-for-5 from the right wing, and 2-for-2 at the top of the key.
And in the next clip, Knueppel puts up an 11-for-12 mark on one-dribble pull-ups: 7-for-7 at the top of the key and 4-for-5 from the left wing.
Finally, he drains all five of his catch-and-shoot threes around the arc in a drill requiring that he travel the maximum total distance to complete the shots.
Although fellow freshman wing Darren Harris won his fair share of 3-point contests as a prep, in light of the above evidence, it'd be tough to argue right now that any 2024-25 Blue Devil has a more reliable outside stroke than Kon Knueppel.
If it translates to games, there's no doubt that Jon Scheyer should call his number often.