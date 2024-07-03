Duke Basketball: Positive Sign in Darren Harris' Injury Recovery
Two weeks ago, the Duke basketball program announced on social media that freshman Darren Harris underwent surgery at Duke Medical Center in mid-June after sustaining a fracture in his non-shooting left hand and was on track for a full recovery.
Now, there's evidence confirming that Harris, a 6-foot-6, 203-pound four-star wing and heralded sharpshooter out of prep powerhouse Paul VI Catholic (Va.), is indeed well on his way to getting back to 100 percent.
On Tuesday night, between Instagram and Facebook, the Blue Devils posted roughly two dozen photos from a recent team workout in Duke's practice facility. A handful of the frames feature Harris participating in on-court drills — beyond just stretching with his teammates, as two of the snapshots are of him dribbling a ball, albeit with his right hand.
While a couple of the pictures are from an angle that blocks most or all of his left arm and hand, there's one on Facebook that shows he's now having to wear nothing more than a standard brace extending from his wrist to the thumb.
No bulky cast. Seemingly few restrictions. Yes, given his apparent condition in early July, one would think Darren Harris should be in tip-top shape and at full 3-point shooting capacity weeks or months before preseason practices and October's Countdown to Craziness roll around.
He'll be alongside the other five pieces to the nation's top-ranked freshman class, the two returning guards with starting experience in sophomore Caleb Foster and junior Tyrese Proctor, and the altogether formidable cast of four transfer newcomers.
The 2024-25 Duke basketball campaign, Jon Scheyer's third at the helm, tips off at home against Maine on Nov. 4.