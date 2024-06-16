Duke Basketball Great Earns Millions More via Contract Extension
Some suggested Johnny Dawkins was on the hot seat entering last season, UCF's first in the Big 12. But the 60-year-old Duke basketball alum managed a winning Knights campaign at 17-16 overall, albeit with just a 7-11 mark across one of the most daunting conference slates in the country.
Dawkins, now 304-218 (58.2 percent) between his eight seasons apiece at UCF and Stanford after serving as Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski's top assistant for nearly a decade, has since compiled a formidable UCF roster for next season. It includes 7-foot-2 freshman center Moustapha Thiam, who recently reclassified to arrive in Orlando this summer and is the highest-rated recruit in program history.
And as of Friday, the former four-year Duke basketball guard, one of the 13 Blue Devil greats who have their jersey retired in Cameron Indoor Stadium and arguably belonging in the storied program's all-time starting five, is officially on tap to coach at least two more seasons at UCF.
The school announced Dawkins' extended contract, reportedly paying $2 million in 2024-25 and $2.2 million in 2025-26, via the following confirmation and video on social media:
"The day I can't serve these young people and give them everything I have, that's when I'll know it's my time is up," Johnny Dawkins explained in the clip. "But right now, I wake up every morning, and I'm excited. I have a great deal of energy...
"And as long as that's going on for me, you know, and I love what I'm doing, then I'll do it as long I can."
