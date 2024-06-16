Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Great Earns Millions More via Contract Extension

Duke basketball treasure Johnny Dawkins has signed on to be the UCF head coach for two more seasons.

Duke basketball alum Johnny Dawkins and Blue Devil head coach Mike Krzyzewski
Duke basketball alum Johnny Dawkins and Blue Devil head coach Mike Krzyzewski / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Some suggested Johnny Dawkins was on the hot seat entering last season, UCF's first in the Big 12. But the 60-year-old Duke basketball alum managed a winning Knights campaign at 17-16 overall, albeit with just a 7-11 mark across one of the most daunting conference slates in the country.

Dawkins, now 304-218 (58.2 percent) between his eight seasons apiece at UCF and Stanford after serving as Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski's top assistant for nearly a decade, has since compiled a formidable UCF roster for next season. It includes 7-foot-2 freshman center Moustapha Thiam, who recently reclassified to arrive in Orlando this summer and is the highest-rated recruit in program history.

And as of Friday, the former four-year Duke basketball guard, one of the 13 Blue Devil greats who have their jersey retired in Cameron Indoor Stadium and arguably belonging in the storied program's all-time starting five, is officially on tap to coach at least two more seasons at UCF.

The school announced Dawkins' extended contract, reportedly paying $2 million in 2024-25 and $2.2 million in 2025-26, via the following confirmation and video on social media:

"The day I can't serve these young people and give them everything I have, that's when I'll know it's my time is up," Johnny Dawkins explained in the clip. "But right now, I wake up every morning, and I'm excited. I have a great deal of energy...

"And as long as that's going on for me, you know, and I love what I'm doing, then I'll do it as long I can."

