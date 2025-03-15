Duke Basketball Mocks UNC Guard RJ Davis Following Super Sweep
By tallying a 74-71 win over the No. 5 seed Tar Heels (22-13) in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night, Duke basketball recorded the first 3-0 sweep in its rivalry with UNC since 2002.
ALSO READ: Duke Signees Frown on Top Target in Razorback Jersey
The No. 1 seed Blue Devils (30-3), who were without the services of centerpiece starter Cooper Flagg (ankle) and lockdown defender Maliq Brown (shoulder), almost collapsed after enjoying a 45-24 halftime lead. But a costly UNC mistake at the charity stripe late in the contest ensured Duke emerged victorious.
As it turns out, despite what fifth-year UNC guard RJ Davis told ESPN on Thursday, the third time was not the charm for the Tar Heels against the Blue Devils.
On that note, the Duke basketball social media team posted the following locker room chat between a pair of freshman roommates in backup center Patrick Ngongba II, who scored a career-high 12 points in the win, and Isaiah Evans, a fiery competitor who posted only two points as a starter in place of Flagg but capitalized on the opportunity to poke fun at UNC:
Duke basketball will face the No. 2 seed Louisville Cardinals (28-6) in the ACC Tournament championship game at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN). The Blue Devils and Cardinals met only once this season, a 76-65 comeback road win back on Dec. 8.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.