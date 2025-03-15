Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Mocks UNC Guard RJ Davis Following Super Sweep

The Duke basketball program did not seem all that concerned with the fifth-year Tar Heel's feelings.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball versus UNC
Duke basketball versus UNC / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

By tallying a 74-71 win over the No. 5 seed Tar Heels (22-13) in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night, Duke basketball recorded the first 3-0 sweep in its rivalry with UNC since 2002.

The No. 1 seed Blue Devils (30-3), who were without the services of centerpiece starter Cooper Flagg (ankle) and lockdown defender Maliq Brown (shoulder), almost collapsed after enjoying a 45-24 halftime lead. But a costly UNC mistake at the charity stripe late in the contest ensured Duke emerged victorious.

As it turns out, despite what fifth-year UNC guard RJ Davis told ESPN on Thursday, the third time was not the charm for the Tar Heels against the Blue Devils.

On that note, the Duke basketball social media team posted the following locker room chat between a pair of freshman roommates in backup center Patrick Ngongba II, who scored a career-high 12 points in the win, and Isaiah Evans, a fiery competitor who posted only two points as a starter in place of Flagg but capitalized on the opportunity to poke fun at UNC:

Duke basketball will face the No. 2 seed Louisville Cardinals (28-6) in the ACC Tournament championship game at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN). The Blue Devils and Cardinals met only once this season, a 76-65 comeback road win back on Dec. 8.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

