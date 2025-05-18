Duke Basketball Head Coach Eyes Top UNC Recruiting Target
Duke basketball scouted Deron Rippey Jr. last summer. There hasn't been much talk of the Blue Devils with regard to the Blair Academy (N.J.) standout point guard's recruitment ever since. But there is now another sign of interest from the staff in Durham.
On Saturday, HS Top Recruits reported that fourth-year Duke basketball leader Jon Scheyer was one of several big-name head coaches on hand for the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Rippey at this weekend's 3SSB session in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The crowd also included UConn's Dan Hurley, Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Louisville's Pat Kelsey, Texas' Sean Miller, Texas Tech's Grant McCasland, and one of Scheyer's former assistants in first-year Miami head coach Jai Lucas. Plus, assistants from dozens of programs were in attendance, notably Kentucky, Kansas, Alabama, Tennessee, NC State, and a longtime suitor in Duke's archrival, UNC.
It's safe to say the main attraction delivered for the crowd, finishing with 21 points, four rebounds, three assists, and four steals to power New Heights to a win.
Deron Rippey Jr. is a turbocharged backcourt talent and advanced decision-maker who boasts a five-star rating while currently sitting at No. 19 overall and No. 5 among point guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. And his ranking appears on the rise, now up 12 notches since this time last year.
Meanwhile, the 2026 Duke basketball offer sheet has grown to a handful of names, all of the five-star variety except for Brewster Academy (N.H.) four-star power forward and late 2025 reclass candidate Sebastian Wilkins.
