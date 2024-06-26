Duke Basketball Head Coach: 'Jared McCain Never Had a Bad Day'
The Duke basketball program produced 22 first-rounders across Jon Scheyer's first 10 years on the coaching staff in Durham. And on Wednesday night, Blue Devils Jared McCain and Kyle Filipowski are likely to make it 24, joining Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead as those to do so across Scheyer's first two years as head coach.
Between the two Duke basketball products with green-room invites this go-round, the sharpshooting McCain appears to have the best shot at extending Duke's current two-year lottery-pick streak (Paolo Banchero at No. 1 in 2022 and Lively at No. 12 last year).
Judging by Scheyer's praise in the following posted video on Wednesday afternoon, there's no doubt the 36-year-old believes an NBA team in the top half of the first round would be wise to select the 20-year-old Mr. Personality from California.
"Jared is one of a kind," Scheyer reminded the world. "You know, his personality, the fact you get to coach a guy who brings incredible energy on a daily basis. But the thing is, as a coach, you love a guy that's consistent and dependable, where you know what you're gonna get every single day.
"And Jared McCain never had a bad day at Duke. Never had a bad day. He was always fully committed. He's true to himself. And it's nice when you make eight threes in a game and you score 30-plus points, and those things aren't bad either, but who he is as a competitor, I know that stands out to a lot of teams with the guy they're gonna be getting on and off the court."
NBA Draft action tips off in Brooklyn's Barclays Center, presumably with Jon Scheyer on hand, at 8 p.m. ET.