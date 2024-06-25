Surging Prep Reacts to Meeting Duke Basketball Freshman Cooper Flagg
Montverde Academy (Fla.) newcomer Hudson Greer, a springy sharpshooter from Texas whose game brings to mind 2015 national champion Grayson Allen, grew up a Duke basketball fan. Add in the fact that Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer has been in direct contact with the 6-foot-6, 190-pound rising high school senior as a potential recruiting target.
And in late May, Scheyer served as a court coach at the USA Basketball U18 National Team training camp, dishing out some pointers that Greer, who has jumped 29 spots since last June to No. 25 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, continues to keep in mind while honing his craft.
"Just talking to Coach Scheyer," Greer recalled during his recent chat with Pro Insight, "I feel like the biggest thing I can improve on in my game is, when I drive, creating those angles, whether that's to set up my teammates or get downhill — things like that."
Plus, Greer recently met Duke basketball freshman forward and former Montverde sensation Cooper Flagg, No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. However, that meeting at the juggernaut prep academy did not include any action on the court, which Greer appears to be kicking himself over, as he explained to Pro Insight that it was pretty much a missed opportunity on his part.
"So, the funny thing was everyone thought I worked out with him," Greer explained about the reaction to the photo of the two together that went viral on social media. "But I was coming off the NBPA [Top 100 Camp], and I was just visiting. I had no idea he was going to be there. And so, we ended up just, like, crossing paths, and we ended up talking to each other for, like, 10-ish minutes. He met my family. And it was a good vibe...
"I'm bummed, though, because it would have been great if I had known he was going to work out with [Montverde alum and former Blue Devil one-and-done] RJ Barrett. I had my shoes in the car. So, I mean, if I had that opportunity, I would've obviously jumped at it."
Now, what's missing is a Duke basketball offer.
While Hudson Greer has by no means imposed a deadline on the Blue Devils to enter the fray, it sounds like he's preparing to narrow down his options and potentially commit to a school by November.
"Hopefully, in the next months, I'll create a list or something like that," he said, "because the ultimate goal would be to commit by the early signing period [in November]. But if that doesn't happen, it doesn't happen."
