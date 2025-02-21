Duke Basketball Head Coach Takes Another Step Toward National Trophy
Former four-year Duke basketball guard and current third-year Blue Devil leader Jon Scheyer is among 15 on the Naismith College Coach of the Year Award Watch List released on Friday.
The others are St. John's head coach Rick Pitino, Wisconsin's Greg Gard, Missouri's Dennis Gates, Memphis' Penny Hardaway, Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Florida's Todd Golden Louisville's Pat Kelsey, Michigan's Dusty May, Texas Tech's Grant McCasland, Drake's Ben McCollum, Purdue's Matt Painter, Auburn's Bruce Pearl, New Mexico's Richard Pitino, and Houston's Kelvin Sampson.
Thanks to Scheyer's predecessor, five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski, Duke basketball accounts for a record three Naismith College Coach of the Year Award winners since the trophy's inception in 1986-87.
However, Coach K's most recent selection was back in 1998-99. Duke big man Elton Brand garnered the Naismith College Player of the Year distinction that season.
Scheyer's No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC), featuring a Naismith College Player of the Year frontrunner in freshman phenom guard/forward Cooper Flagg, must win out to match the total that the 1998-99 squad delivered before losing to UConn in the title bout, finishing 37-2 overall.
By extending their current three-game winning streak to 17, which would be one longer than their recent streak that ended at Clemson on Feb. 8, the 2024-25 Blue Devils still have a shot to become the first Duke team to record 37 victories and cap it off with a national title.
