Duke Basketball One-And-Done Delivers Powerful Show in Atlanta

Former Duke basketball star Paolo Banchero and the Magic are in playoff contention for the second straight year.

Duke basketball product Paolo Banchero recorded the fourth double-double of his third NBA campaign in powering the Orlando Magic to a 114-108 road win over Blue Devil alum Quin Snyder's Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.

Banchero tallied 36 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists across his 37 minutes on the floor. The former 2022 Final Four participant and No. 1 overall draft pick, already a one-time NBA All-Star, shot 11-for-25 from the field, 3-for-10 beyond the arc, and 11-for-16 at the foul line.

Through 23 outings this season, truncated by a torn oblique muscle in early November, Banchero is posting career-high averages of 23.1 points and 7.3 boards, adding 5.0 assists in his 33.4 minutes per appearance. The 22-year-old is shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from deep.

As for Banchero's fellow frontcourt starter, 2017-18 Duke basketball one-and-done Wendell Carter Jr., averaging 8.8 points and 7.3 rebounds across 44 contests in his seventh year as a pro, finished with nine points, 15 boards, and one block in Thursday night's victory.

Orlando sits No. 7 in the Eastern Conference standings at 28-29 overall. Banchero, Carter, and the Magic next host the Memphis Grizzlies (36-19), including NBA Blue Devil sharpshooter Luke Kennard, at 7 p.m. ET Friday.

