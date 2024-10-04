Duke Basketball: Insider 'Legitimately Perplexed' By Boozer Twins
Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer, No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, and five-star guard Cayden Boozer, No. 21 among his peers, will announce their college destinations on Thursday. Duke basketball is a finalist, along with hometown-hopeful Miami.
That news broke this week. And in a Rivals recruiting roundtable with Rob Cassidy on Friday morning, Jason Jordan expressed what seems to be the consensus among national recruiting insiders with less than a week to go before the pair of five-star prospects comes off the board: that there is no consensus as to whether they'll take their coveted talents to Duke or Miami.
When asked to name to the most unpredictable five-star recruitment on the 2025 trail, Jordan pointed directly at the Boozer twins, sons of Duke basketball great and former two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer:
"I'm still torn on Cameron Boozer and where he'll end up. The smart money says he, which of course includes his twin Cayden, will either pick Miami or Duke...both of those options make all the sense in the world to me. The legacy lane for Duke and creating your own at home for a strong contender in the Canes. I’m legitimately perplexed."
The Boozer twins have not provided a time for their announcements, only that they will each reveal a winner at some point on Thursday.
