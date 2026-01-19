On-Fire Blue Devils Riding Big Winning Streak Entering Quiet Week

Duke extended its winning streak to six games Saturday night, rolling past Stanford with a 30-point victory.

Blue Devils are finding its stride at the right time, riding a six-game winning streak marked by consistency on both ends of the floor.

The Blue Devils have leaned on disciplined defense, efficient ball movement, and timely scoring to control games and build momentum. That confidence was on full display in their most recent outing, a commanding win that further reinforced Duke’s ability to dictate pace and close opponents out decisively. As the stretch continues, the Blue Devils are playing with the composure and edge expected of a team looking to make noise as the season heats up.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells in the first half as his team fell behind by 10 points in the first half. The Duke Blue Devils rallied from being down nine points at the half to beat Louisville 84-73 Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boozer Leads Duke During Recent Surge

Freshman phenom Cameron Boozer has been at the center of Duke’s surge, averaging 23.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game during the six-game winning streak.

During the six-game stretch, Boozer recorded three double-doubles while helping lead Duke through a successful West Coast trip that included a sweep of California and Stanford. His ability to control the paint, score efficiently, and crash the glass provided the Blue Devils with a steady inside presence, especially in hostile road environments.

“I mean, we’ve got to be a lot better. It’s a great win against a great team. But we get leads and we kind of get comfortable, and we’ve got to find a way to figure that out. We’ve got to figure out what we do when we get leads, because we’re not handling it well right now,” Boozer said following the 7-point win over SMU.



Those performances not only highlighted Boozer and Evans’ growing impact but also played a significant role in Duke’s momentum as the winning streak continued.



Charlotte Native Evans Steers Blue Devils Past SMU

Duke sophomore guard Isaiah Evans has been a major contributor during the Blue Devils’ recent surge, providing consistent scoring and energy on both ends of the floor. Over this stretch, Evans is averaging just over 20 points per game at 20.2, showcasing his ability to score at all three levels, while also pulling down nearly four rebounds per contest at 3.5. His production has added another dynamic weapon to Duke’s offense and has played a key role in sustaining the team’s momentum.

“I kinda forgot that the students got back, and when it filled up like it did, we knew it was going to be one of those games. It was really electric today. It’s great to have that original Cameron feeling back,” Duke sophomore guard Isaiah Evans.



The Blue Devils’ next six-game stretch features three home contests and two away tests, beginning with the Demon Deacons on the 24th and culminating in the rivalry showdown against UNC on February 7th at Chapel Hill.

