Twin Duke Basketball Targets Set Announcement Date
There's a legitimate chance that Columbus High School (Fla.) seniors Cayden and Cameron Boozer will become the first 2025 Duke basketball recruiting prizes.
The five-star twins, sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champ and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer, are now set to announce their college choices next Thursday, Duke Blue Devils On SI confirmed on Thursday afternoon. Both Boozer brothers are now down to two finalists in Duke and Miami.
They visited the Blue Devils at the end of August. It marked a return return trip to Durham in their recruitments, as Cameron and Cayden Boozer were on hand for a Duke basketball home game during their official visits with Jon Scheyer and his staff last November.
Two weeks later, they checked out hometown-hopeful Miami together.
Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound power forward named after Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium, appears at No. 2 overall and No. 1 at his position on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound point guard, ranks No. 21 in the cycle and No. 4 among floor generals.
Each received his offer from Scheyer back in May 2022. They have been priority targets for the Blue Devils ever since.
At least for the moment, no 247Sports Crystal Ball or On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine insiders have entered official picks for either Boozer twin.
