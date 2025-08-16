Elite Prospect Set to Attend Duke Basketball Exhibition Battle
A few weeks ago, five-star Duke basketball recruiting target Deron Rippey Jr. noted that he planned to check out the Blue Devils in person via an official visit this fall. And the 6-foot-2, 175-pound point guard at Blair Academy (N.J.) had already included fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer's staff among the top 12 suitors in his loaded recruitment.
Now, Rippey's trip to Durham is offically on his calendar as an official visit. He'll be in town Oct. 21-23, On3's Joe Tipton reported this week.
Rippey's tour coincides with the 2025-26 Blue Devils' first of two preseason exhibition bouts, as the squad will square off against Duke basketball legend Johnny Dawkins' UCF Knights on the night of the coveted prospect's arrival on campus, Tuesday, Oct. 21.
As things stand, Deron Rippey Jr. is the top-ranked point guard in the 2026 class and checks in at No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
He recently visited the Kentucky Wildcats and has scheduled visits with each of his other finalists, including two of Duke's nearby ACC foes in the UNC Tar Heels (Aug. 31-Sept. 2) and NC State Wolfpack (Nov. 7-9).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.