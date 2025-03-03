Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Looks to Break UNC Coach's Record
Duke basketball wraps up its 2024-25 home slate when the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1 ACC) square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-9, 12-6 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).
Entering the bout, the Blue Devils have reeled off six straight victories. And third-year head coach Jon Scheyer, with a chance to finish a season undefeated in Cameron for the second time in his tenure, boasts a career 80-21 record overall.
If Duke extends its winning streak to 10 by defeating Wake Forest on Monday night and prevailing on the road against the archrival UNC Tar Heels on Saturday night before reaching the ACC Tournament title game, the 37-year-old Scheyer will improve his career winning clip to 80 percent on the dot.
But all it takes is one more win at any point this month for Scheyer to secure the outright record for the most victories by an ACC coach in their first three seasons.
As things stand, Scheyer is tied with the late Bill Guthridge, 80-28 as head coach of the UNC basketball program from 1997 to 2000 after succeeding Tar Heel legend Dean Smith.
