Duke Basketball Makes History With Scoring Margins

Duke basketball games haven't even been competitive in over three weeks.

Following Saturday night's 100-65 home win over Florida State, the 2024-25 Duke basketball squad boasts an ACC record with nine conference wins by 25-plus points. And it marked the blueblood's eighth ACC win by 30 or more this season.

Plus, with still two more games to go on their regular season slate, the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1 ACC) already enjoy the most ACC victories in program history.

That's not all.

As the Duke basketball program's official stats account pointed out on Sunday afternoon, the Blue Devils are in position to claim two more outright school records in their next outing.

Currently, Jon Scheyer's third Duke team is in a tie for the program's most consecutive wins by 15-plus points (five) and by 35-plus points (three).

Next up for the Blue Devils, whose 22.1 average scoring margin leads the NCAA by over three points this go-round, is their home finale against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-9, 12-6 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).

