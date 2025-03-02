Duke Basketball Game Gets 'Crazy' Seal From Former NFL WR Dez Bryant
Former All-Pro NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant and top Blue Devil celebrity fan Ken Jeong showed up courtside in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night, sitting next to one another on the baseline and watching the Duke basketball squad record a 100-65 win over the Florida State Seminoles.
Jeong, a Duke grad who rose to fame in The Hangover film series, is no stranger to Cameron. He exhibited his comfort on Coach K Court via this long-drawn-out halftime comedy routine at the charity stripe:
But prior to Saturday night, Bryant wasn't quite so familiar with the Cameron Crazies-fueled electric atmosphere inside the famed 9,314-seat college hoops venue in Durham.
It's safe to say Bryant was impressed by the scene, including the combined 63 points from Duke freshmen Isaiah Evans, Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach.
"Duke games are crazy," Bryant exclaimed to his 3.4 million X followers.
And that's not to mention undersized deep reserve Spencer Hubbard's finishing touch on the Blue Devils' third 100-point in their past five matchups. His effort boosted Bryant's comfort level to the tune of him hilariously picking up the 5-foot-8, 157-pounder afterward as if celebrating a touchdown:
Yes, chances are Dez Bryant will be back in Cameron Indoor Stadium before too long. It wouldn't be a surprise if he picks a game that Ken Jeong plans to attend.
The No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1 ACC) have one home outing left this season: versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-9, 12-6 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).
