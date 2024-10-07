Duke Basketball: K-Ville Reaches Capacity With Preseason Tents
The graduate students who fill the bleachers behind the south baseline in Cameron Indoor Stadium have long served a crucial role at Duke basketball home games. Altogether, from antics during opponents' foul shots to the numerous sparks of chants there, that section of fans in the 9,314-seat college hoops mecca adds doses of seasoned creativity to the famed Cameron Crazies' repertoire.
Judging by the following aerial photo that the official Duke basketball accounts posted on social media over the weekend and the atmosphere on that end of the court at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night, it's safe to assume the oldest active Crazies are fully charged for Jon Scheyer's third campaign as head coach of the Blue Devils:
Except for the pathway cutting through the center, It looks as though the tents occupied every inch of Krzyzewskiville outside of Cameron.
Of course, that's a common sight in Durham when the vibrations from basketballs bouncing on Coach K Court pick up in intensity and frequency.
Duke basketball's Fall Campout provided a chance for grad students to earn entry into all 17 regular season home matchups on the Blue Devils' 2024-25 slate. The preseason tenting, providing yet another reminder of the program's uniquely feverish student enthusiasts, began on Friday and concluded on Sunday morning.
Scheyer's highly anticipated Duke collection, featuring the No. 1 rookie talent in the country and projected top overall draft pick Cooper Flagg, tips off its regular season when the Cameron Crazies welcome Maine to their house on Nov. 4.
