Duke Basketball Releases Official 2024-25 Hype Video
At Countdown to Craziness on Friday night, minutes prior to tipoff of the Duke basketball squad's Blue-White Scrimmage, the program's creative forces helped introduce the 2024-25 Blue Devils to the fanbase via a 90-second video that played on the upgraded center-hung videoboard in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Soon after the intrasquad battle began, Duke basketball's official accounts posted the "OFFICIAL 2024-25 HYPE VIDEO" on social media, setting the mood with footage from the group's recent photoshoot on Coach K Court:
"It's great to be back in Cameron," third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer expressed in his opening statement to the media following the Blue-White action. "[Countdown to Craziness is] earlier than ever, but we wanted to do that just so our guys could get a feel for what it's like playing here...I feel we have the pieces to have a really good team...
"Eight of the 10 players on the court have never played a game here in a Duke uniform. So, I'm just happy they could experience that."
Next up for the Blue Devils is a home exhibition against Division II Lincoln (Pa.) at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 19.
Eight days later, Duke hosts former back-to-back Blue Devil national champion point guard Bobby Hurley's Arizona State squad for their Brotherhood Run exhibition meeting.
Duke basketball's regular season begins at home against Maine on Nov. 4.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.