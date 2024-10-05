Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Releases Official 2024-25 Hype Video

The Duke basketball team has two more tune-ups before the regular season tips off in just under a month.

At Countdown to Craziness on Friday night, minutes prior to tipoff of the Duke basketball squad's Blue-White Scrimmage, the program's creative forces helped introduce the 2024-25 Blue Devils to the fanbase via a 90-second video that played on the upgraded center-hung videoboard in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Soon after the intrasquad battle began, Duke basketball's official accounts posted the "OFFICIAL 2024-25 HYPE VIDEO" on social media, setting the mood with footage from the group's recent photoshoot on Coach K Court:

"It's great to be back in Cameron," third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer expressed in his opening statement to the media following the Blue-White action. "[Countdown to Craziness is] earlier than ever, but we wanted to do that just so our guys could get a feel for what it's like playing here...I feel we have the pieces to have a really good team...

"Eight of the 10 players on the court have never played a game here in a Duke uniform. So, I'm just happy they could experience that."

Next up for the Blue Devils is a home exhibition against Division II Lincoln (Pa.) at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 19.

Eight days later, Duke hosts former back-to-back Blue Devil national champion point guard Bobby Hurley's Arizona State squad for their Brotherhood Run exhibition meeting.

Duke basketball's regular season begins at home against Maine on Nov. 4.

