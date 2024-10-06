Duke Basketball Newcomer Sits Among Top Glue Guys in Country
In Mason Gillis' formal Cameron Indoor Stadium introduction via Countdown to Craziness on Friday night, the Duke basketball graduate forward totaled five points, six rebounds, one steal, zero turnovers, and only one foul in Blue-White Scrimmage action. He shot 1-for-4 from the field, 1-for-2 from three, and 2-for-2 at the foul line across his 20 minutes on the floor.
ALSO READ: Surging 2025 Recruit Poses With Duke Head Coach
Those numbers may well mirror a typical Mason Gillis box score for Jon Scheyer's 2024-25 Blue Devils.
Stats aside, though, as CBS Sports college hoops insider Jon Rothstein noted about the 23-year-old after recently attending a Duke basketball practice in the Coach K Center, the blend of experience and undeniable team-first mentality make Gillis well-deserving of a place among his "16 Glue Guys" to monitor on the national stage this season:
"Gillis was a key utility player for Purdue last season when the Boilers advanced all the way to the national title game, and he’ll hope to have a similar role this season in Durham. Capable of stretching the defense on offense or guarding the low post on defense, [Gillis] is as comfortable in his own skin as any player in college basketball."
Gillis, who suited up for 132 games across his four years at Purdue, averaged 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds as a senior while shooting 47.9 percent from the field, 46.8 percent beyond the arc, and 86.0 percent at the charity stripe. In doing so, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Indiana native, a lifelong Duke basketball fan, became the the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year.
Following two exhibition outings this month, Mason Gillis and the Blue Devils tip off Jon Scheyer's third campaign when they welcome Maine to Durham on Nov. 4.
ALSO READ: Duke Releases Official 2024-25 Blue Devil Hype Video
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.