Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Star Jayson Tatum Sends Cavaliers Back Down to Earth

The prolific Duke basketball product and his Celtics handed Cleveland its first defeat of the season.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball forward Jayson Tatum
Former Duke basketball forward Jayson Tatum / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers began their 2024-25 campaign on a 15-game winning streak. That said, the dominant squad hadn't faced the defending champion Boston Celtics and their centerpiece talent in 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done forward and former No. 3 overall draft pick Jayson Tatum.

ALSO READ: Duke Ties 2023-24 ACC Rookie of the Week Count

So, on Tuesday night, Tatum led the way in ensuring the Cavaliers didn't make it 16 straight, as the Celtics prevailed at home, 120-117.

Boston improved to 12-3, currently second in the Eastern Conference standings, behind Tatum's team-high 33 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. He shot 11-for-22 from the field, 6-for-10 beyond the arc, and 5-for-8 at the charity stripe across his 38 minutes of action.

Through the 26-year-old Jayson Tatum's 15 appearances this season, the five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection is now averaging 29.9 points, 8.1 boards, 5.9 dimes, and 1.4 steals. He leads the Celtics in all of those columns.

Add in the fact that he's shooting an impressive 46.4 percent from the field and 39.4 from downtown as a high-volume 3-point shooter, knocking down a career-high 4.3 threes per contest.

Tatum, who is now undoubtedly the most potent of the 24 Duke basketball talents currently in the league, and his Boston Celtics next hit the road to face the Washington Wizards (2-11) at 7 p.m. ET Friday.

ALSO READ: Complete List of Active NBA Blue Devils

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball