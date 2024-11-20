Duke Basketball Star Jayson Tatum Sends Cavaliers Back Down to Earth
The Cleveland Cavaliers began their 2024-25 campaign on a 15-game winning streak. That said, the dominant squad hadn't faced the defending champion Boston Celtics and their centerpiece talent in 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done forward and former No. 3 overall draft pick Jayson Tatum.
So, on Tuesday night, Tatum led the way in ensuring the Cavaliers didn't make it 16 straight, as the Celtics prevailed at home, 120-117.
Boston improved to 12-3, currently second in the Eastern Conference standings, behind Tatum's team-high 33 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. He shot 11-for-22 from the field, 6-for-10 beyond the arc, and 5-for-8 at the charity stripe across his 38 minutes of action.
Through the 26-year-old Jayson Tatum's 15 appearances this season, the five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection is now averaging 29.9 points, 8.1 boards, 5.9 dimes, and 1.4 steals. He leads the Celtics in all of those columns.
Add in the fact that he's shooting an impressive 46.4 percent from the field and 39.4 from downtown as a high-volume 3-point shooter, knocking down a career-high 4.3 threes per contest.
Tatum, who is now undoubtedly the most potent of the 24 Duke basketball talents currently in the league, and his Boston Celtics next hit the road to face the Washington Wizards (2-11) at 7 p.m. ET Friday.
