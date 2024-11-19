Duke Basketball Ties Its Total 2023-24 ACC Rookie of the Week Honors
Last season, Jared McCain was the only Duke basketball player to win ACC Rookie of the Week. The eventual one-and-done from California took home two of the season's 18 honors. But he didn't receive the first one until late January.
Fast forward to the 2024-25 campaign. The ACC Rookie of the Week award has ended up in the hands of two Blue Devils in as many weeks.
Kon Knueppel earned the Week 1 distinction after averaging 18.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from downtown across Duke basketball home wins over Maine and Army.
This week, fellow Blue Devil guard/guard Cooper Flagg secured the hardware despite his turnovers late in Duke's 77-72 loss to Kentucky at the Champions Classic last Tuesday night. Between that contest and Saturday's home win over Wofford, the projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick averaged 17.0 points, 10.0 boards, 4.0 dimes, 1.5 steals, and 2.0 blocks.
The two ACC Player of the Week honors to date have gone to Stanford senior senior Maxime Raynaud in Week 2 and the Week 1 co-winners in Florida State senior guard Jamir Watkins and Miami graduate guard Nijel Pack.
Duke basketball, now checking in at No. 12 in the AP Top 25 Poll, has only one matchup on tap this week: at No. 17 Arizona, 10:30 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN2).
