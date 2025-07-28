Duke Basketball Lands on Coveted Forward's List of Visits
Bryson Howard received a Duke basketball offer in mid-June. Roughly six weeks later, Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devil recruiting team have locked in dates for an official visit from the Heritage High School (Texas) rising senior.
Duke is set to welcome Howard for his three-day campus tour beginning on Sept. 19, Duke Blue Devils On SI confirmed over the weekend.
But the Blue Devils are by no means the only ones in hot pursuit of the 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward.
Howard, whose list of full-fledged suitors has grown to over two dozen this summer, will head to Texas A&M for an official visit with the Aggies at the end of August before checking out Duke's archrival, UNC, the first weekend of September and the Texas Longhorns the weekend prior to his trip to Durham.
He'll then visit Houston in late September ahead of October visits with Kentucky and UConn.
Recently debuting at No. 25 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, the turbo-charged athlete is currently the highest-ranked four-star.
The 2026 Duke basketball wishlist now consists of nine prospects, including six of the five-star variety. As things stand, the Blue Devils appear to remain in contention for almost all of their targets in the cycle.
