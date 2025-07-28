Ex-Duke Basketball Guard Set to Begin Pro Career With Sea Wolves
Former five-star recruit Jeremy Roach began his five-year college career as a member of the Duke basketball program. And the 2024-25 Baylor Bears talent saw it end at the hands of the Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 back in March.
ALSO READ: Recent Duke Gem Jared McCain Joins Prestigious Event's Hall of Fame
Now four months later, after not hearing his name at the 2025 NBA Draft in late June, Roach has agreed to join King Wilkie Morskie Szczecin, one of 16 professional basketball squads in the highest level of the Polish Basketball League.
The club formally announced its signing of the 23-year-old from Leesburg, Va., via the following social media post on Sunday morning:
Across four seasons as a Duke basketball player, first under the command of Mike Krzyzewski before emerging as a double-digit scorer in each of Jon Scheyer's first two seasons at the helm, Roach averaged 11.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He helped the Blue Devils reach the Final Four as a sophomore and the Elite Eight as a senior.
After earning his degree at Duke, Roach decided to transfer to Baylor for his extra year of eligibility, which stemmed from the NCAA's truncated 2020-21 season in his freshman campaign. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound combo guard played 29 games for the Bears, posting season averages of 10.0 points, 1.9 boards, and 2.6 dimes.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.