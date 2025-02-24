Duke Basketball Leapfrogs Streaking Team in Latest AP Top 25
Florida basketball didn't lose last week. In fact, the Gators (24-3, 11-3 SEC) haven't fallen since Feb. 1, reeling off six straight wins. Even so, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his high-powered Blue Devils (24-3, 15-1 ACC) zoomed past them to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday.
Duke, returning to its season-high position after dropping a notch following the end of its 18-game winning streak at Clemson on Feb. 8, tallied a pair of impressively dominant victories last week: 80-62 at Virginia on Monday night and 110-67 over Illinois in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.
Auburn (25-2, 13-1 SEC) checks in at No. 1 for the seventh consecutive week. Duke and Florida are responsible for the Tigers' only two defeats.
The Blue Devils have some surging ACC company in the AP Top 25: Clemson (22-5, 14-2 ACC) up five spots to No. 13 and Louisville (21-6, 14-2 ACC) up six to No. 19.
Next up for Scheyer and his 2024-25 Blue Devils, who began the season at No. 7 in the AP Poll and are now looking to record their fifth straight victory in what is their second-longest winning streak, is a road outing against the Miami Hurricanes (6-21, 2-14 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).
