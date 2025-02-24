Duke Basketball Phenom Cooper Flagg Reacts to Twin's Third State Title
Frequent Duke basketball visitor and senior prep forward Ace Flagg tallied 11 points and four rebounds to help lead his Greensboro Day School to a 46-39 victory over Concord Academy in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association 3-A title bout on Saturday.
The Bengals avenged their 54-48 loss to the Eagles earlier in the season.
Greensboro Day recorded its sixth six state championship across the past 11 seasons and 13th overall. And for Ace Flagg, it was the three-star Maine Black Bears pledge's third overall across three different states (Maine, Florida, North Carolina); plus, it was his first since Cooper Flagg left his side.
Speaking of Cooper Flagg, after the Duke basketball freshman sensation posted 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists to help power the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (24-3, 15-1 ACC) to a 110-67 win over Illinois in Madison Square Garden hours later, he talked about his proud twin moment:
"I haven't talked specifically to him, but kind of in our family group chat, they were talking about it, saying that Ace handled his business and now it's my turn to handle business. But yeah, just proud of him.
"He got, you know, three state championships in three different states through his high school career. So, that's pretty cool."
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.