Jon Scheyer on Duke Basketball Grad Story: 'What College Is All About'
Duke basketball may well enjoy a lopsided home-finale victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-9, 12-6 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN). After all, while stringing together six straight wins, the No. 5 Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1 ACC) have won four of their past five outings by 35-plus points.
Plus, thanks to a deep 3-point splash courtesy of beloved graduate guard Spencer Hubbard with 25 seconds left in Saturday night's 100-65 victory over the visiting Florida State Seminoles (16-13, 7-11 ACC), Duke has hit the century mark in three of its past five contests.
So, third-year head coach Jon Scheyer could have reason to call on Hubbard — and the others at the end of his bench — one more time in Cameron Indoor Stadium this season.
Speaking of the crowd-favorite Hubbard, who entered Saturday's matchup with 13 career points, the 5-foot-8, 157-pound floor general tallied a career-high five points in only three minutes of action against the Seminoles.
It's been the case across Hubbard's four seasons on the Duke basketball roster after serving as a member of the practice squad during his freshman year in Durham. The 23-year-old Californian's brief late appearances, especially when they equate to a score, utterly delight the Cameron Crazies.
That's not to mention his teammates and coaches.
"You know, I think he's got a redshirt or COVID year," Scheyer joked after Duke Blue Devils On SI asked about Hubbard on Saturday night. "I think we can find a way to get him back. No, I love Spencer, man, and our guys, the way they respond to him.
"The thing is, Spencer can really play. He can really play. So, at the end, like, I'm not surprised at all when he makes those plays and hits the three.
"But to see the crowd respond to him that way, to see a guy that's been here for five years — blood, sweat, and tears, practice every day, growing up — that's what college is all about. That's what this program has been about.
"So, I was really happy that Spencer could follow up what he did in the Garden [a late 3-pointer in the 110-67 win over Illinois on Feb. 22]. To do it in front our fans at home tonight, that was a special thing."
