Duke Basketball May Now Forever Own One ACC Record
Duke basketball set an ACC record last go-round by tallying 19 wins in regular season conference action.
Now, as things stand less than two months after capping off the 19-1 mark via an 82-69 road victory over archrival UNC, the 2024-25 Blue Devils are set to hold that record for the foreseeable future in light of the league's decision on Wednesday.
As the official Duke basketball account explained in the following post, the sudden reduction of the 18 members' ACC slates to 18 matchups apiece means the Blue Devils will now face only two programs in home/away meetings each year moving forward, beginning with the 2025-26 season. And they'll play one game against 14 of the remaining 15 teams.
UNC remains Duke's permanent home/away foe. As for the other home/away opponent next season, that's still a "TBD" for every team.
The reduction in ACC outings opens two more slots for fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff to fill on what will now be the program's 13-game non-conference slate.
