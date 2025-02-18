Duke Basketball: Stacking Up NBA Blue Devil Point Leaders
Among this season's 24-deep bunch of minutes-logged NBA Blue Devils, Duke basketball one-and-dones Jayson Tatum (2016-17) and Kyrie Irving (2010-11) are the only ones in the 1,000-point 2024-25 club. So, it's no surprise they alone bumped the program's All-Star tally to 21 in the past 15 years.
ALSO READ: Five-Star Lefty Lists Duke Among In-Person Visitors
Here's how the Duke basketball talents shake out in season points following NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco:
1. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum - 1,406 points (52 games, 52 starts)
2. Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving - 1,084 points (44 games, 44 starts)
3. Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett - 912 points (42 games, 42 starts)
4. Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson - 680 points (36 games, 36 starts)
5. Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones - 588 points (53 games, 53 starts)
6/ Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero - 496 points (22 games, 22 starts)
7. Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. - 496 points (48 games, seven starts)
8. Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen - 474 points (43 games, three starts)
9. New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson - 439 points (18 games, 18 starts)
10. Toronto Raptors forward (recently traded from Pelicans) Brandon Ingram - 400 points (18 games, 18 starts)
11. Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard - 384 points (41 games, seven starts)
12. Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. - 377 points (43 games, 26 starts)
13. Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams - 358 points (23 games, 20 starts)
14. Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain - 352 points (23 games, eight starts)
15. Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II - 292 points (32 games, 25 starts)
16. Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski - 289 points (44 games, 10 starts)
17. Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry - 265 points (44 games, nine starts)
18. Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee - 207 points (53 games, 18 starts)
19. Chicago Bulls guard (recently traded from Spurs) Tre Jones - 146 points (31 games, zero starts)
20. Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish - 103 points (31 games, eight starts)
21. Memphis Grizzlies center (recently traded from Wizards) Marvin Bagley III - 93 points (19 games, one start)
22. Charlotte Hornets guard (recently signed two-way contract after being waived by Pistons) Wendell Moore Jr. - 63 points (20 games, one start)
23. Brooklyn Nets forward Dariq Whitehead - 36 points (nine games, zero starts)
24. Indiana Pacers center Jahlil Okafor - zero points (one game, zero starts)
RELATED: List of Every Former Duke Player Currently in the NBA
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more NBA Blue Devil updates and other Duke basketball news.