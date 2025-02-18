Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: Stacking Up NBA Blue Devil Point Leaders

The two 2025 All-Stars pace the two dozen Duke basketball products who have seen the court this year.

Former Duke basketball players Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum
Among this season's 24-deep bunch of minutes-logged NBA Blue Devils, Duke basketball one-and-dones Jayson Tatum (2016-17) and Kyrie Irving (2010-11) are the only ones in the 1,000-point 2024-25 club. So, it's no surprise they alone bumped the program's All-Star tally to 21 in the past 15 years.

Here's how the Duke basketball talents shake out in season points following NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco:

1. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum - 1,406 points (52 games, 52 starts)

2. Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving - 1,084 points (44 games, 44 starts)

3. Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett - 912 points (42 games, 42 starts)

4. Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson - 680 points (36 games, 36 starts)

5. Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones - 588 points (53 games, 53 starts)

6/ Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero - 496 points (22 games, 22 starts)

7. Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. - 496 points (48 games, seven starts)

8. Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen - 474 points (43 games, three starts)

9. New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson - 439 points (18 games, 18 starts)

10. Toronto Raptors forward (recently traded from Pelicans) Brandon Ingram - 400 points (18 games, 18 starts)

11. Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard - 384 points (41 games, seven starts)

12. Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. - 377 points (43 games, 26 starts)

13. Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams - 358 points (23 games, 20 starts)

14. Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain - 352 points (23 games, eight starts)

15. Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II - 292 points (32 games, 25 starts)

16. Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski - 289 points (44 games, 10 starts)

17. Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry - 265 points (44 games, nine starts)

18. Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee - 207 points (53 games, 18 starts)

19. Chicago Bulls guard (recently traded from Spurs) Tre Jones - 146 points (31 games, zero starts)

20. Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish - 103 points (31 games, eight starts)

21. Memphis Grizzlies center (recently traded from Wizards) Marvin Bagley III - 93 points (19 games, one start)

22. Charlotte Hornets guard (recently signed two-way contract after being waived by Pistons) Wendell Moore Jr. - 63 points (20 games, one start)

23. Brooklyn Nets forward Dariq Whitehead - 36 points (nine games, zero starts)

24. Indiana Pacers center Jahlil Okafor - zero points (one game, zero starts)

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

