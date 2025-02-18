Blue Devil Country

Five-Star Lefty Lists Duke Basketball Among In-Person Visitors

Perhaps Duke basketball will end up battling archrival UNC for versatile 2026 prep Anthony Thompson.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer versus UNC
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer versus UNC / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) forward Anthony Thompson is not on the short list of 2026 prospects who have reported a Duke basketball offer. But it sounds like Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils are among those, including most other bluebloods, with eyes on the stock-rising junior.

According to a report from On3's Joe Tipton on Monday, Thompson has welcomed 20 college programs to his school this season: Duke, UNC, NC State, Louisville, Kentucky, BYU, Michigan, Texas, Missouri, UCLA, Pitt, Cincinnati, Indiana, Penn State, Xavier, Stanford, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Purdue.

The 6-foot-8, 185-pound lefty, already boasting almost three dozen offers, currently ranks No. 12 overall, No. 3 among small forwards, and No. 1 in Ohio on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

"I'm going to look at the play style and their plan for me," Thompson told Tipton. "I've played a small forward role my whole life, so that is what I'm most comfortable with. I think it allows me to best open up my game inside and out.

"But I can play however the coach wants me, in multiple different styles. So, I'm going to look at the play style and go somewhere I'm comfortable."

