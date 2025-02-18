Five-Star Lefty Lists Duke Basketball Among In-Person Visitors
Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) forward Anthony Thompson is not on the short list of 2026 prospects who have reported a Duke basketball offer. But it sounds like Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils are among those, including most other bluebloods, with eyes on the stock-rising junior.
ALSO READ: Jon Scheyer Says Maliq Brown Is 'Big Loss' for Blue Devils
According to a report from On3's Joe Tipton on Monday, Thompson has welcomed 20 college programs to his school this season: Duke, UNC, NC State, Louisville, Kentucky, BYU, Michigan, Texas, Missouri, UCLA, Pitt, Cincinnati, Indiana, Penn State, Xavier, Stanford, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Purdue.
The 6-foot-8, 185-pound lefty, already boasting almost three dozen offers, currently ranks No. 12 overall, No. 3 among small forwards, and No. 1 in Ohio on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
"I'm going to look at the play style and their plan for me," Thompson told Tipton. "I've played a small forward role my whole life, so that is what I'm most comfortable with. I think it allows me to best open up my game inside and out.
"But I can play however the coach wants me, in multiple different styles. So, I'm going to look at the play style and go somewhere I'm comfortable."
ALSO READ: Top North Carolina Recruit Attends Blue Devil Home Game
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.