Duke Basketball: Cameron Boozer Now Battling Four Peers for Naismith

Two of the prep trophy's past three winners went to Duke basketball recruiting prizes.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting signee Cameron Boozer
Duke basketball recruiting signee Cameron Boozer / Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star and future Duke basketball forward Cameron Boozer is one of five still in contention for the Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year.

The other four finalists are five-star forward AJ Dybantsa (BYU), five-star guard Darryn Peterson (Kansas), five-star guard Darius Acuff (Arkansas), and five-star forward Nate Ament (prime Duke target nearing a decision), the Naismith Awards announced on Thursday afternoon.

Since the award's inception in 1987, five eventual Duke basketball players have ended up with the hardware: Shane Battier (1997), Austin Rivers (2011), RJ Barrett (2019), Dariq Whitehead (2022), and Cooper Flagg (2024).

It sure appears Cameron Boozer has a legitimate chance to become the sixth. The Blue Devils would become the first program to boast back-to-back Naismith wins on the prep stage.

Boozer ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. The 6-foot-9, 245-pounder, son of 2001 Blue Devil national champion Carlos Boozer, shines for the top-ranked Columbus Explorers (24-3) alongside his twin and fellow Duke basketball signee in five-star guard Cayden Boozer.

Duke's premier 2025 collection also includes Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) five-star forward Nik Khamenia and Bellaire (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson.

