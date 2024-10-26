Duke Basketball One-And-Dones Supply Dual Game-Winning Moments
Duke basketball legend Zion Williamson was out with an illness in the New Orleans Pelicans' Wednesday night season opener, in which Dejounte Murray sustained a left hand fracture that has the star newcomer out of commission indefinitely. Nevertheless, the franchise is now off to a 2-0 start after posting a 49-33 record last go-round, its most regular season wins in 15 years.
ALSO READ: Priority 2025 Blue Devil Recruit Advertises Decision Date
A bulk of the credit belongs to NBA Blue Devil forward Brandon Ingram.
He followed up his 33-point outing in the 2024-25 Pelicans' opener, a 123-111 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls, with the following go-ahead splash from the elbow with 4.9 ticks remaining in their dramatic 105-103 road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers late Friday night:
And on Portland's ensuing possession, Williamson skied high to provide the perfectly timed finishing touch via the following no-nonsense swat-and-grab in the paint as time expired and the Blazers looked on in outpowered, out-clutched defeat:
Ingram finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block across his 35 minutes on the floor. Williamson played 29 minutes in his undoubtedly encouraging season debut, chipping in 16 points, 11 boards, seven dimes, one steal, and four blocks.
The Pelicans and their surging Duke basketball duo — already three career NBA All-Star selections between the 24-year-old Zion Williamson and recently turned 27-year-old Brandon Ingram — remain in Portland for the Blazers' instant-revenge opportunity at 6 p.m. ET Sunday.
ALSO READ: List of Active NBA Blue Devils in Order of Career Points
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.