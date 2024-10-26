Priority Duke Basketball Recruit Advertises Decision Date
Two weeks ago, Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson placed the Duke basketball program among his three finalists, along with Louisville and home-state hopeful Texas. Now, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward, No. 22 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is ready to reveal a winner.
RELATED: Duke Hints at Another Big-Time Recruiting Lock
On Friday night, Henderson posted the details for his announcement date, also reconfirming that he's deciding between the Blue Devils, Cardinals, and Longhorns. He'll unveil his college choice at 2:30 p.m. ET next Saturday, Nov. 2, while at his school's Bellaire Shootout.
All three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions favor the Blue Devils. The lone Rivals FutureCast pick agrees.
And the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his juggernaut recruiting team, including a Bellaire High School alum in longtime Henderson mentor Jai Lucas, an 86.6 percent chance to come out on top for the hardnosed, well-built wing.
Duke appears well on its way to constructing its third No. 1 collection across Scheyer's first four recruiting cycles as head coach.
Earlier this month, a pair of Columbus High School (Fla.) twins, five-star forward Cameron Boozer and five-star guard Cayden Boozer, became the first 2025 Blue Devil pledges. This week, Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia, a top-tier four-star prospect, followed suit, propelling Scheyer & Co. to the top spot of the early class rankings, per 247Sports.
ALSO READ: Duke Product Dereck Lively II Delivers as NBA Sophomore
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.