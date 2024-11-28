Duke Basketball: One Magic Blue Devil Returns From Injury
After missing 12 games due to left foot plantar fasciitis, 2017-18 Duke basketball one-and-done Wendell Carter Jr. resurfaced in the Orlando Magic starting frontcourt on Wednesday night. However, the 25-year-old big man, a former lottery pick, is on a minutes restriction for the time being.
Carter played 18 minutes in the Magic's 133-119 home win over the Chicago Bulls. He finished with four points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block, shooting 2-for-5 from the field and 0-for-3 beyond the arc.
Prior to his injury, Carter saw action in six games. At the time, the Georgia native — a double-digit scorer in each of his first six years in the league — was averaging 8.3 points and 8.8 boards per contest.
As for the Magic's other frontcourt starter out of the Duke basketball program, former NBA Rookie of the Year and reigning first-time All-Star Paolo Banchero remains out of commission while recovering from a torn right oblique he sustained in late October. Through his five appearances this season, the 22-year-old sensation is averaging a whopping 29.0 points and 8.8 boards.
Banchero recently noted that he hopes to be back in action before Christmas.
Despite its NBA Blue Devils' extended absences, Orlando (13-7) has now reeled off wins in 10 of its past 11 outings.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.