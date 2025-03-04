Duke Basketball Overcomes Cold Start on Senior Night
Five minutes into Monday night's Duke basketball home game versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20- 9, 12-6 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium, the teams were knotted up at 2-2, on pace for a 16-16 tie in regulation.
The low scoring wasn't all that surprising given the Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1 ACC) posted season-low 63 points in their seven-point win at Wake Forest in late January.
But both sides finally heated up a bit across the next five minutes of action. And Duke ramped up its intensity on the defensive end in the final 10 minutes of the first half en route to securing a 40-27 lead heading into the locker room.
Cooper Flagg enjoyed a team-high 10 points in the first half, adding four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks. Fellow Duke freshman guard/forward added nine points. Graduate transfer guard Sion James, celebrating his Senior Night as a Blue Devil in the team's home finale, tallied eight points, shooting 2-for-4 from deep.
Duke basketball has one regular season outing left following the bout against Wake Forest. The Blue Devils travel less than 10 miles down Tobacco Road to face the archrival UNC Tar Heels at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
