Veteran Duke Basketball Starter Returns From Injury Versus Wake Forest
Third-year Duke basketball talent Tyrese Proctor sustained a bone bruise in his left knee late in the first half of the team's blowout win at Miami last week. And the 6-foot-6, 183-pound Australian guard, a starter across all three seasons of the Jon Scheyer era, sat out Saturday night's home victory over Florida State.
ALSO READ: Duke Leader Looks to Break UNC Coach's Record
But Proctor is returning for the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1 ACC) when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-9, 12-6 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).
The Duke basketball program confirmed his status via the following social media post roughly an hour before tipoff:
Tyrese Proctor, a projected 2025 draft pick, is averaging a career-high 11.8 points this season, along with 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He's shooting 43.7 percent from the field, 40.8 percent beyond the arc, and 75.5 at the charity stripe.
Following the bout against Wake Forest, the Blue Devils will gear up for a road showdown versus the archrival UNC Tar Heels in the Dean E. Smith Center at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
ALSO READ: Duke Makes History With Lopsided Scoring Margins
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.