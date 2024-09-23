Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: Premier Point Guard Reveals Decision Timeline

Stock-soaring Duke basketball target Acaden Lewis is gearing up for a few more visits.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
There have been no reports of locked-in dates for the Duke basketball staff to host Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) four-star senior on an official visit this fall. But the Blue Devils welcomed the 6-foot-3, 190-pound floor general to campus for an unofficial visit back in early August. And they recently landed in his final four alongside three fellow bluebloods in UNC, Kentucky, and UConn.

Plus, on Sunday evening, fresh off his official visit to UConn, Lewis told national insider Adam Zagoria that he has upcoming visits to Kentucky and Duke at some point after his return trip to UNC the first weekend of October (he was in Chapel Hill for an unofficial visit with Hubert Davis' Tar Heels back in late June).

Now, he's looking to choose a winner from his four contenders "by early November."

Lewis, who jumped 11 spots earlier this month to No. 36 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and within striking distance of adding a fifth star by his name, received an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer at the beginning of the summer.

He is arguably the slickest backcourt talent in the cycle.

"I'm a point guard at heart," Acaden Lewis explained to Zagoria about his repertoire. "But I can play off the ball. I can score as well as pass. I do a little bit of both."

Scheyer and his cohorts haven't secured their first 2025 prize.

